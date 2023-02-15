The Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Allen, in his previous game (February 13 win against the Spurs) put up 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.8 18.1 Rebounds 10.5 9.9 10.8 Assists -- 1.6 1.5 PRA 26.5 26.3 30.4 PR 25.5 24.7 28.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Jarrett Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 9.9% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.5 per contest.

Allen's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 16th in possessions per game with 98.8.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 110.4 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers are sixth in the league, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

The 76ers give up 23.8 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2022 35 20 7 0 0 1 1 2/12/2022 33 13 5 1 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.