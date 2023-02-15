The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Isaac Okoro, face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Okoro tallied five points in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-109 win against the Spurs.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Okoro, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.4 8.9 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 2.7 Assists -- 1.1 2.1 PRA -- 10.1 13.7 PR 10.5 9 11.6 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the 76ers

Okoro has taken 4.6 shots per game this season and made 2.3 per game, which account for 5.5% and 5.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 2.2 threes per game, or 7.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Okoro's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 16th in possessions per game with 98.8.

The 76ers allow 110.4 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.2 makes per contest, second in the NBA.

Isaac Okoro vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 22 11 5 2 1 0 3

