The San Antonio Spurs (14-44) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a 13-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (16-43) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

Hornets vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 120 - Spurs 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 6.5)

Spurs (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (241)



The Spurs (24-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 39% of the time, 2.4% more often than the Hornets (23-33-3) this season.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (56.9% of the time) than Charlotte and its opponents (49.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hornets are 5-8, a better tally than the Spurs have recorded (12-43) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hornets Performance Insights

Charlotte's defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119.1 points allowed per contest, but its offense has provided a lift, putting up 112.4 points per game (24th-ranked in league).

The Hornets rank 14th in the NBA with 25.2 dimes per game.

The Hornets rank 25th in the NBA by sinking 10.7 threes per game, but they have a 32.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks worst in the league.

Charlotte is attempting 59 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64% of the shots it has attempted (and 74.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 33.2 treys per contest, which are 36% of its shots (and 25.6% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.