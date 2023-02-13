West Virginia vs. Baylor: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 14 Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10, 4-8 Big 12) play at Ferrell Center on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no line set.
West Virginia vs. Baylor Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Ferrell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 15 of the Mountaineers' 23 games with a set total.
- West Virginia has a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- Baylor has covered more often than West Virginia this season, tallying an ATS record of 13-10-0, compared to the 12-11-0 record of West Virginia.
West Virginia vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|78.8
|155.6
|69.1
|139.3
|146
|West Virginia
|76.8
|155.6
|70.2
|139.3
|141.8
Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends
- West Virginia has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Mountaineers have gone over the total seven times.
- West Virginia has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread in conference games this year.
- The Mountaineers average 7.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Bears give up to opponents (69.1).
- When it scores more than 69.1 points, West Virginia is 12-6 against the spread and 15-5 overall.
Baylor vs. West Virginia Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|13-10-0
|13-10-0
|West Virginia
|12-11-0
|15-8-0
West Virginia vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits
|Baylor
|West Virginia
|12-2
|Home Record
|11-3
|4-3
|Away Record
|2-6
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-5-0
|84.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|4-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-2-0
