How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 14 Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10, 4-8 Big 12) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- West Virginia has compiled an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 38th.
- The Mountaineers' 76.8 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 69.1 the Bears allow.
- When West Virginia gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 15-5.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- At home, West Virginia averages 78.9 points per game. On the road, it averages 71.9.
- At home the Mountaineers are giving up 67.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they are on the road (74.6).
- At home, West Virginia knocks down 7.6 trifectas per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.8%) than away (33.3%).
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 93-61
|WVU Coliseum
|2/8/2023
|Iowa State
|W 76-71
|WVU Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Texas
|L 94-60
|Moody Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|2/18/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|2/20/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
