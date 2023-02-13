The Charlotte Hornets (15-43) are 6-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (29-28) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.

Hornets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 118 - Hornets 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 6)

Hornets (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



The Hawks have had more success against the spread than the Hornets this season, sporting an ATS record of 26-30-1, as opposed to the 22-33-3 record of the Hornets.

When the spread is set as 6 or more this season, Atlanta (6-7-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Charlotte (13-17-1) does as the underdog (41.9%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents don't do it as often (48.3% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (54.4%).

The Hawks have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-12) this season while the Hornets have a .222 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-35).

Hornets Performance Insights

Offensively, Charlotte is the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA (111.8 points per game). On defense, it is third-worst (118.7 points conceded per game).

This season the Hornets are ranked 14th in the NBA in assists at 25.1 per game.

The Hornets are the fifth-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.6 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32%).

In 2022-23, Charlotte has attempted 64.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.7% of Charlotte's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 25.3% have been 3-pointers.

