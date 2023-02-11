West Virginia vs. Texas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) at Moody Center on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the game.
West Virginia vs. Texas Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 14 of the Mountaineers' 22 games with a set total.
- West Virginia has a 12-10-0 record against the spread this year.
- West Virginia (12-10-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40.9% of the time, 13.6% more often than Texas (9-13-0) this year.
West Virginia vs. Texas Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|79.4
|156.9
|68.5
|137.7
|140.1
|West Virginia
|77.5
|156.9
|69.2
|137.7
|141.5
Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends
- West Virginia has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Mountaineers have gone over the total six times.
- West Virginia has won five games against the spread this season in conference action, while failing to cover six times.
- The Mountaineers' 77.5 points per game are nine more points than the 68.5 the Longhorns give up.
- When it scores more than 68.5 points, West Virginia is 12-6 against the spread and 15-5 overall.
Texas vs. West Virginia Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|9-13-0
|12-10-0
|West Virginia
|12-10-0
|14-8-0
West Virginia vs. Texas Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|West Virginia
|13-1
|Home Record
|11-3
|4-3
|Away Record
|2-5
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-4-0
|85.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.6
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|4-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-2-0
