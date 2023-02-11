The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) at Moody Center on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the game.

West Virginia vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 14 of the Mountaineers' 22 games with a set total.

West Virginia has a 12-10-0 record against the spread this year.

West Virginia (12-10-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40.9% of the time, 13.6% more often than Texas (9-13-0) this year.

West Virginia vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 79.4 156.9 68.5 137.7 140.1 West Virginia 77.5 156.9 69.2 137.7 141.5

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

West Virginia has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Mountaineers have gone over the total six times.

West Virginia has won five games against the spread this season in conference action, while failing to cover six times.

The Mountaineers' 77.5 points per game are nine more points than the 68.5 the Longhorns give up.

When it scores more than 68.5 points, West Virginia is 12-6 against the spread and 15-5 overall.

Texas vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 9-13-0 12-10-0 West Virginia 12-10-0 14-8-0

West Virginia vs. Texas Home/Away Splits

Texas West Virginia 13-1 Home Record 11-3 4-3 Away Record 2-5 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 85.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

