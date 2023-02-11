How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (15-6) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
West Virginia vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Cyclones' 76 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 60.4 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- Iowa State is 12-0 when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.
- When it scores more than 60.4 points, Iowa State is 15-4.
- The Mountaineers average just 4.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Cyclones allow (62.5).
- West Virginia is 12-3 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
- West Virginia's record is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 76 points.
- This year the Mountaineers are shooting 34.9% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Cyclones concede.
- The Cyclones' 42.6 shooting percentage is 4.8 lower than the Mountaineers have conceded.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|Texas
|L 69-56
|WVU Coliseum
|2/4/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 93-68
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/7/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 76-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/11/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|Kansas
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
