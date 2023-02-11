The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (15-6) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

West Virginia vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cyclones' 76 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 60.4 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • Iowa State is 12-0 when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.
  • When it scores more than 60.4 points, Iowa State is 15-4.
  • The Mountaineers average just 4.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Cyclones allow (62.5).
  • West Virginia is 12-3 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
  • West Virginia's record is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 76 points.
  • This year the Mountaineers are shooting 34.9% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Cyclones concede.
  • The Cyclones' 42.6 shooting percentage is 4.8 lower than the Mountaineers have conceded.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2023 Texas L 69-56 WVU Coliseum
2/4/2023 @ Oklahoma L 93-68 Lloyd Noble Center
2/7/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 76-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
2/11/2023 Iowa State - WVU Coliseum
2/15/2023 Kansas - WVU Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center

