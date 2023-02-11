West Virginia vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's game at WVU Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (15-6) going head to head against the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8) at 6:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 victory for Iowa State.
The Mountaineers are coming off of a 76-65 loss to Oklahoma State in their most recent game on Tuesday.
West Virginia vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
West Virginia vs. Iowa State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 73, West Virginia 63
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- On January 15 versus the Baylor Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 7) in our computer rankings, the Mountaineers claimed their best win of the season, a 74-65 victory at home.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Mountaineers are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories, but also tied for the 26th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, West Virginia is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.
West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 49-45 over Georgia (No. 31) on December 20
- 77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 7
- 67-57 at home over Texas Tech (No. 91) on January 21
- 77-45 at home over TCU (No. 194) on January 10
- 62-55 on the road over TCU (No. 194) on January 28
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers' +142 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.8 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per contest (77th in college basketball).
- West Virginia's offense has been less effective in Big 12 tilts this year, putting up 66.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 66.8 PPG.
- The Mountaineers are scoring 72.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (62.4).
- West Virginia is surrendering 55.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 17.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (72.9).
- On offense, the Mountaineers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 66.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.
