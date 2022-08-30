Outdoor Recreation Just Got Wilder and more Wonderful

Outdoor Recreation Just Got Wilder and more Wonderful

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Summit Events and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Summit Events, visit www.submitbsa.org

Summit Bechtel Reserve (SBR), one of four high adventure camps that host Boy Scouts of America Scouting, is thrilled to announce its opening daily to the public beginning Sept. 9th. Many of the high adventure activities available to members of the Scouts will now be open to everyone.

Adventure Center Day Passes offer three wonderful ways to experience SBR.

General Admission – hiking and mountain biking trails, self-guided Sustainability Treehouse tours, Stand Up Paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing, fishing access, skateboarding, and scootering.

Activity Pass – includes all general admission activities AND ziplining, Laser Shot, Hunters Hall Hunting Museum, hatchet and knife throwing, guided archery, and guided mountain biking tour.

Ridge Pass Upgrade – is an add-on to General Admission or Activity Passes and includes 5-Stand shotgun clays, pistol, rifle, long-range archery, and Laporte Archery.

The best part is you can bring your own gear or rent from us.

Opening Weekend is September 9 through 11 (and will be open daily thereafter) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. You will find the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, just minutes away from the Interstates 77/64 at the North Beckley exit.

Adventure Center passes and prices, along with information on available activity days/ times, are now available for purchase at www.submitbsa.org/adventuredaypass. *Blackout dates may apply.

The Summit’s recommendation: Come early. Stay late. Do all the things.

You can visit their Facebook page (@AdventureOnSummit) to learn more about these opening weekend hosted events or click the links below:

On second thought: Come early. Stay the night. Do more things!

Did someone say overnight stay??? Why yes, you can! On-site tents, glamping, and lodging information can be found here.

The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve, often shortened as Summit Bechtel Reserve (SBR), located in Fayette and Raleigh counties, near Beckley, West Virginia, is one of four facilities managed by the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The Summit Bechtel Reserve is the current home of the National Scout Jamboree, the Paul R. Christen National High Adventure Base, the James C. Justice National Scout Camp, and the John D. Tickle National Training and Leadership Center. The reserve comprises properties totaling over 14,000 acres (57 km2). The facility’s opening event was the 2013 National Scout Jamboree.

CTA – Choose your Day and Pass activities now!