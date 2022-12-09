Sponsored -

Calling All of Santa’s Helpers

Raleigh County Community Action Association is calling all Santa’s Helpers to assist with supporting our at-risk populations this holiday season.

Each year, RCCAA serves upwards of 6,000 people with shelter, meals, transportation, crisis intervention and so much more.

There are many families right here in Raleigh County, including our Early/Head Start children, struggling with core security issues such as housing, food, utilities… and, providing Christmas to their children.

When you support Raleigh County Community Action Association initiatives, your gift will connect our families and their children with basic needs and fulfill Christmas wishes.

Here’s How You Can Help Sleigh the Day

According to Crystal Alonso, RCCAA executive director, Santa’s Helpers are needed to Sleigh the Day.

“We need your assistance to fill every crevice of the sleigh with all the things that can make these families’ lives merrier and brighter.

“We have seen this community’s commitment to serving others, especially in times of need. That is why we are asking you to be a part of this special day of giving,” said Alonso.

Sleigh the Day

Saturday, December 17th

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Emergency Housing Center

103 S. Eisenhower Drive

Sleigh The Day Gifts Kids

Unwrapped gifts and toys for children between the ages of infant to 18 years old will be accepted on Dec. 17th and all the way through Dec. 23rd.

“Thank you for remembering our older children as well,” said Alonso. “They appreciate gift cards for food, music, movies, games and clothes.”

Financial donations are accepted and can be made by visiting www.rccaa.org/sleightheday.

“We have whole families that need the support of our community this time of year. If you wish to adopt a family, please call (304) 252-6396 for more information,” Alonso added.

In-person donations are accepted Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts and every day items can be dropped off at RCCAA Central office at 111 Willow Ln., or the Emergency Housing Center at 103 S. Eisenhower Dr. Beckley.

Families in need

A complete list of the 24 families, ages of their 60 children, and their wish list can be found on our website.

Everyday Gifts

Lastly, here is a list of everyday items that the RCCAA Housing Stabilization program needs on a regular basis.

Hygiene products

Shoes

Underwear of all sizes

TOWELS

Silverware

Rags

3 X Large clothes

Large cans of food

Pop top cans of food (street outreach)

Laundry Pods

Cleaning supplies

Gift bags for the clients

Furniture (anything needed to start housekeeping)

Christmas DÉCOR!!

These items can be dropped off at RCCAA Central office at 111 Willow Ln., or the Emergency Housing Center at 103 S. Eisenhower Dr. Beckley.

For more information, visit: www.rccaa.org/sleightheday