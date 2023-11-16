ARH Foundation Donates $5,000 to Hope in the Mountains

“L to R: Sonya Bergman (ARH), Dylon Baker (ARH), Renee Ferguson McCoy (Hope in the Mountains), Jennifer Erwin (Hope in the Mountains), Cara Anderson (Hope in the Mountains) and Ava Childers (ARH)

The ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities recently presented a donation of $5,000 to Hope in the Mountains, a comprehensive addiction recovery center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky,

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in ARH’s commitment to uplift and support individuals on their journey to recovery from substance abuse disorder. The ARH Foundation’s donation will play a critical role in assisting Hope in the Mountains with providing essential resources to their clients. These resources can include the fees associated with obtaining birth certificates, driver’s licenses, and social security cards, and for purchasing personal items like clothing, shoes, hygiene products, etc.

The donation will kickstart a transformative partnership between ARH and Hope in the Mountains. In addition to this donation, the partnership will extend further with the ARH Workforce Initiatives Team actively engaging in workforce development workshops tailored to empower Hope in the Mountains’ clients with essential skills. These workshops are designed to equip individuals completing their recovery programs with the tools they need to reintegrate into the workforce, fostering independence and self-sufficiency successfully.

“We are thrilled to stand alongside Hope in the Mountains in their mission to provide hope and a healing environment for people in recovery by treating each day as a promise of the future, not as a consequence of the past,” said Dylon Baker, System Director of Talent Acquisition at ARH. “Our commitment to the well-being of our community is unwavering, and we believe this partnership will create a lasting impact, enabling individuals to regain control of their lives and build brighter futures.”

Hope in the Mountains shares in the excitement, expressing gratitude for ARH and the Foundation’s support. “It is comforting knowing that we will now be able to remove some of those barriers that our clients often face in their recovery journey which will help us ensure client success. We thank ARH tremendously for this generous gift and look forward to our continued partnership,” said Renee McCoy, Executive Director at Hope in the Mountains.

Together, ARH and Hope in the Mountains strive to provide resources, hope, and opportunity to individuals in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky who are on the path to recovery.

Hope in the Mountains provides both short and long-term residential treatment, outpatient services, and transitional sober living programs for people seeking freedom from drug and alcohol addiction in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky. Located in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Hope in the Mountains prides itself on offering a practical focus on real-life rehabilitation and recovery.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), is a not-for-profit health system operating 14 hospitals in Barbourville, Hazard, Harlan, Hyden, Martin, McDowell, Middlesboro, Paintsville, Prestonsburg, West Liberty, Whitesburg, and South Williamson in Kentucky and Beckley and Hinton in West Virginia, as well as multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, home medical equipment stores and retail pharmacies. ARH employs more than 6,500 people with an annual payroll and benefits of $330 million generated into our local economies. ARH also has a network of more than 600 active and courtesy medical staff members. ARH is the largest provider of care and the single largest employer in southeastern Kentucky and the third-largest private employer in southern West Virginia.