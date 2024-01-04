“We just don’t have the information”: Raleigh County Commission tables Shady Spring rezoning

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several items will be on the agenda at next week’s Raleigh County Commission meeting, but one issue that will not be moving forward is the rezoning of a large portion of land in Shady Spring.

On Thursday, December 21, the Raleigh County Planning and Zoning Board made their recommendation to rezone more than 700 acres of residential land to commercial property in Shady Spring to allow for a data center to be constructed on the premises. The vote carried despite adamant disagreement from residents in attendance.

The final decision on this matter was set to be made by the county commission on Jan. 9, but on Wednesday, they announced that wouldn’t be the case.

“...We will not be considering the rezoning of the data center out at Shady Springs on Tuesday, January 9,” said Commissioner Dave Tolliver. “The commission intends to table it indefinitely until we get more information.

Tolliver says the commission did not feel right approving the rezoning without learning more about the concerns posed by residents last month. Those who spoke at the public meeting asked about noise and traffic impacts, light pollution and if the local infrastructure could even support a data center of this size.

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) has worked as a middle ground for the interested developer, land owner and county on this project. On Thursday, Executive Director Jina Belcher said she is still an advocate for the data center, believing it will bring jobs and economic stability to the area, but agrees that there isn’t enough information to continue with the rezoning at this time.

“We agree that all of the concerns that the public is raising are valid,” she shared. “They are valid concerns, and we want to talk through those, and we want to make sure that they are head.”

Belcher says both her office and the county commission have been inundated with calls from Shady Spring residents following that Dec. 21 meeting, which led to further scrutiny of the project on their part.

“We worked with the commission, we worked with the planning and zoning, we worked with the county commission staff to basically say, ‘What are the next best steps on this project?’, ‘What, for this particular project, what’s missing, what’s not missing? What do we need?’”

On Thursday, Tolliver gave more insight into what it is they hope to learn.

“We just don’t have the information. DOH is the one that determines... the rights of ways, so where the entrances and stuff go in. The state economic development, we don’t know how much money they were putting on the project, and so there’s a lot of unknowns. Is there enough water out there?”

According to Belcher, Greenbrier Land Company, which owns the acreage in Shady, is still negotiating terms with the interested company; and, while they wait for answers on both sides of the equation, she says her company is working to prepare Shady Spring for any future development.

“We are still very much looking at this property for some type of development in the future. We’ve committed to the land owner and the state of West Virginia that we want to continue to focus on this area for commercial development...So, what we would like to do is try to get it as ready as possible or, at least, have some preliminary engineering done to basically identify that, yeah, we do need to upgrade the sewer, roads, fiber, electric- all those things.”

If a deal is Struck between GLC and the interested company, the issue of rezoning will be placed back on the agenda for the county commission. If this particular purchase falls through and a different company shows interest, Greenbrier Land Company will have to rescind its rezoning application and submit a new one to the planning and zoning board.

WVVA will be attending the county commission meeting on January 9, as commissioners will have to formally table the rezoning recommendation.

