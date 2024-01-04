Resort at Glade Springs offers weekend of winter fun

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DANIELS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Resort at Glade Springs is offering a weekend of winter fun for guests and community members alike.

Thursday afternoon, the resort opened its temporary ice skating rink outside Small Talk Caffe. The rink will be open Thursdays through Sundays up until January 21. But ice skating isn’t the only thing you can do there this weekend, according to the resort’s creative director Ashley Long.

“This weekend is...where you can do everything,” she explained. “So you come out, and you can enjoy walking through our holiday light trail, which is beautiful, and then you can go ice skate, and then you can grab a cup of coffee in Small Talk Cafe.”

This is the last weekend for the Holiday Light Show, and tickets have been cut in half for the occasion. They are $8 for adults and $5 for kids three and older. Ice skating will cost you $15, which includes skate rental.

Each Thursday will be a themed night at the rink. January 4 was Skate with the Grinch Night. Other themes include Taylor Swift Night and Country Music Night.

Learn more at gladesprings.com.

