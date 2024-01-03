Raleigh General Hospital awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh General Hospital on Harper Road in Beckley has once again received its Chest Pain Center Accreditation.

The CDC says that, each year, just more than 750,000 Americans suffer from a heart attack, and Raleigh General Hospital is making sure you receive the best care they can offer if one of those people turns out to be you.

The hospital has held this Chest Pain Accreditation since 2017, but the recent re-accreditation was awarded by the American College of Cardiology. It was based on an on-site evaluation to see how well hospital staff can diagnose and treat heart attack patients.

“I am very passionate about cardiovascular services in our community,” explained RGH’s Cath Lab Director, Kimberly Perdue. “This is where I’m from, this is home. I’m super proud of my team here on obtaining this accreditation and how important it is to our community to take care of our people...These people are our family [so] to bring them here and keep them closer to home is amazing.”

Symptoms of a heart attack can include tingling or discomfort in the arms, shortness of breath or nausea to name a few. Perdue says if you are experiencing these symptoms, it is important that you get to a hospital as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2024 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact
Derek Hamilton
Raleigh County traffic stop leads to large drug bust
Two runaway juveniles from Ohio were involved Tuesday in a crash after a pursuit involving a...
2 juveniles involved in pursuit/crash in stolen car
A person died Tuesday night after being struck by a train in the St. Albans area of Kanawha...
Person hit and killed by train; name released
FCI Beckley inmate killed in altercation

Latest News

City of Bluefield prepares trucks to clear roads of upcoming snow
City of Bluefield prepares trucks to clear roads of upcoming snow
Bluefield’s Recovery Point West Virginia asks for resources during winter months
Bluefield’s Recovery Point West Virginia asks for resources during winter months
Bluefield’s Recovery Point West Virginia asks for resources during winter months
Bluefield’s Recovery Point West Virginia asks for resources during winter months
Corey Griffith was convicted of multiple sexual crimes including possession of child...
Staunton man convicted of multiple sexual crimes