Raleigh General Hospital awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh General Hospital on Harper Road in Beckley has once again received its Chest Pain Center Accreditation.

The CDC says that, each year, just more than 750,000 Americans suffer from a heart attack, and Raleigh General Hospital is making sure you receive the best care they can offer if one of those people turns out to be you.

The hospital has held this Chest Pain Accreditation since 2017, but the recent re-accreditation was awarded by the American College of Cardiology. It was based on an on-site evaluation to see how well hospital staff can diagnose and treat heart attack patients.

“I am very passionate about cardiovascular services in our community,” explained RGH’s Cath Lab Director, Kimberly Perdue. “This is where I’m from, this is home. I’m super proud of my team here on obtaining this accreditation and how important it is to our community to take care of our people...These people are our family [so] to bring them here and keep them closer to home is amazing.”

Symptoms of a heart attack can include tingling or discomfort in the arms, shortness of breath or nausea to name a few. Perdue says if you are experiencing these symptoms, it is important that you get to a hospital as quickly as possible.

