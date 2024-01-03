Raleigh County Commission releases statement saying they will not be considering the rezoning of residential land during Jan. 9 meeting

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a press release from the Raleigh County Commission, they will not be discussing the rezoning of residential land at their Jan. 9 meeting.

This announcement follows a heated public meeting held by the Raleigh County Planning and Zoning Board back in December. Despite concerns from numerous residents, it was at this meeting that the board decided to recommend rezoning more than 700 acres of residential land to commercial property in Shady Spring. This rezoning would allow an unknown company to build a large data center on the property.

It was also stated at this meeting that the Raleigh County Commission would make the final decision on this matter at their upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

On Wednesday, the commission released a statement saying that they will not be considering the rezoning at that meeting. They add that the issue will be tabled indefinitely as they work to learn more about the data center and possible impacts to residents.

The commission plans to talk to the current owner of that land in Shady Spring to brainstorm future development opportunities for the county.

