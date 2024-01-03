Raleigh County Commission releases statement saying they will not be considering the rezoning of residential land during Jan. 9 meeting

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a press release from the Raleigh County Commission, they will not be discussing the rezoning of residential land at their Jan. 9 meeting.

This announcement follows a heated public meeting held by the Raleigh County Planning and Zoning Board back in December. Despite concerns from numerous residents, it was at this meeting that the board decided to recommend rezoning more than 700 acres of residential land to commercial property in Shady Spring. This rezoning would allow an unknown company to build a large data center on the property.

It was also stated at this meeting that the Raleigh County Commission would make the final decision on this matter at their upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

On Wednesday, the commission released a statement saying that they will not be considering the rezoning at that meeting. They add that the issue will be tabled indefinitely as they work to learn more about the data center and possible impacts to residents.

The commission plans to talk to the current owner of that land in Shady Spring to brainstorm future development opportunities for the county.

Copyright 2024 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact
Derek Hamilton
Raleigh County traffic stop leads to large drug bust
Two runaway juveniles from Ohio were involved Tuesday in a crash after a pursuit involving a...
2 juveniles involved in pursuit/crash in stolen car
A person died Tuesday night after being struck by a train in the St. Albans area of Kanawha...
Person hit and killed by train; name released
FCI Beckley inmate killed in altercation

Latest News

City of Bluefield prepares trucks to clear roads of upcoming snow
City of Bluefield prepares trucks to clear roads of upcoming snow
Bluefield’s Recovery Point West Virginia asks for resources during winter months
Bluefield’s Recovery Point West Virginia asks for resources during winter months
Bluefield’s Recovery Point West Virginia asks for resources during winter months
Bluefield’s Recovery Point West Virginia asks for resources during winter months
Corey Griffith was convicted of multiple sexual crimes including possession of child...
Staunton man convicted of multiple sexual crimes
Raleigh General Hospital
Raleigh General Hospital awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation