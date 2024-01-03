First-time parents say they are excited to welcome first baby born at RGH in 2024

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, WVVA introduced you to Karter, the first baby born in 2024 at Princeton Community Hospital in Mercer County. Today, you’re meeting Jaxon, the New Year’s baby at Raleigh General Hospital.

Jaxon was born at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The healthy baby boy weighs 7 pounds 4 ounces and is measuring in at 19 3/4 inches long.

WVVA had a chance to speak to Jaxon’s mom, Kacie Lester, and dad, Noah Brierley, on Wednesday while he took a much-needed nap.

“I, honestly, was hoping for a Christmas baby, but New Year’s fits well,” Lester laughed. “I’m glad we got the New Year’s title. [He] came earlier than expected, but we’re super excited about it...I just feel overwhelming... full of love, really.”

The first-time parents say they can’t think of a better start to 2024. Now, they want to go home and love on little Jaxon as much as possible.

