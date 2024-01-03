Beckley YMCA hosts blood drive with benefits

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Beckley YMCA held a blood drive on Wednesday to take part.

The drive was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the YMCA of Southern West Virginia gymnasium, located on Main Street in Beckley. Several Y employees did their part in donating, but the fitness facility wanted to create an incentive for community members as well. Capital improvement fees were waived for anyone who donated blood and joined the gym on Wednesday.

Those with the Y say they were happy to help combat blood shortages in the area while helping new members take the right steps in their health journeys.

“There’s a national shortage, but also in this area,” shared Mat Bishop, Chief Operating Officer for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. “So, with the YMCA being so about community, you know, we want to do our part in giving back to the community- not just in living healthy lifestyles, but in helping everyone be able to participate and do that.”

If you weren’t able to take part in Wednesday’s opportunity to donate, Bishop says the Y wants to host blood drives routinely throughout the year. He says there will also be plenty more membership specials coming up to help cut down the cost of working out.

