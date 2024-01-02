Sunshine returns this afternoon with warmer temperatures tomorrow

We’ll be waking up to some snow flurries across our area this morning. Some of us could even see a dusting on the ground and cars, so it might be a good idea to head out a few minutes early to scrape off the cars. Your morning commute might be a little slick as temps climb out of the 20s and low 30s, so use a little bit of caution. By the afternoon things will be looking pretty night with high temperatures topping off just above freezing for most of us. Sunshine will return in abundance this afternoon though, giving us a nice end to the day.

Sunshine will return this afternoon. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight temps will back down in the 20s so some refreezing will be possible on the roads. Wednesday looks to be an even better day thanks to high pressure settling in overhead. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to low 40s will mean any leftover snow will be melting. Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll see another cold front that will be bringing snow showers and flurries through Thursday morning, though accumulation amounts look to be minimal.

Thursday morning we'll see more snow flurries/showers (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the weekend, there’s been a lot of buzz online about a potential winter storm Saturday. There are a lot of variables still up in the air with this system, but this setup typically brings us a good chance for some snow. While we’re still ironing out the details since we’re still a few days out, there are a few things we do know. The track of this storm will depend on everything. The more northly the track is, the more rain we’ll be seeing instead of snow, due to cold air staying to our north. If it tracks farther south though, we could be seeing more snowfall instead of rain, thanks to colder air funneling in. The WVVA Precision Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on this system and will bring you the latest in the coming days.

We could see some snow this weekend, but a lot of it is up in the air. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

