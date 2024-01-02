New River CTC Basketball Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh County area

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center will be packed with more than 30 basketball teams and their fans. This is all a part of the 6th Annual New River Community and Technical College (CTC) Invitational.

But this event isn’t just a big deal for sports enthusiasts; it’s also helping the local economy.

“We have nine teams coming from outside of the area that’ll be coming and spending the night,” shared Michael Green, Vice President of External Affairs for New River CTC. “Some of those are staying mid-week, but the majority of those are coming in on Friday, spending the night, will be here in town overnight...it’s an opportunity, not only for us to build our brand and to help raise funds for student scholarships, but it’s also an opportunity for the economic impact that it’ll have on our community.”

On Tuesday, employees at Visit Southern West Virginia on Harper Road gave some more insight into how this influx of visitors can help businesses across Beckley.

“When we have this many teams coming right into Beckley, it’s gonna affect our economy,” said Director of Visit Southern West Virginia Lisa Strader. “They come in. They eat at our restaurants. They go to our stores. They’re bringing their parents, so it really does give a boost...”

And, as they say, the proof is in the pudding, or, in this case, the coffee. Local business owner, Kevin Traube, says it’s events like this one that help keep his coffee shop, The Chocolate Moose, running.

“When these sort of things happen in a town, they just seed it in ways you can’t even anticipate,” Traube explained. “A lot of what’s happened the last 25 years here are because of the tournaments like this that have happened. And we see parents. We see drivers. Sometimes the teams themselves are so busy, they’re so exhausted, we may or may not see them; and, when we do see them, it’s a big deal.”

Between players, coaching staff, family members and spectators, New River says they are expecting to see thousands inside the convention center throughout the week. The tournaments kicked off Tuesday afternoon and will wrap up Saturday night.

