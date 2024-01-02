FCI Beckley inmate killed in altercation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Instituted in Beckley was found dead Sunday evening by employees following an altercation with another inmate.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice identified the deceased to be 39-year-old Andrew Davis.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Sunday employees located Davis following a perceived altercation with another incarcerated individual.

“Responding employees isolated and contained the incident and initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued.”

Davis was transported to a local hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Following the incident, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Davis who had been in custody at the FCI Beckley since March, was sentenced in the Northern District of Ohio to an aggregate 70-month sentence for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees.

No employees or other inmates were hurt during the incident.

