FCI Beckley inmate killed in altercation

(WDTV)
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Instituted in Beckley was found dead Sunday evening by employees following an altercation with another inmate.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice identified the deceased to be 39-year-old Andrew Davis.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Sunday employees located Davis following a perceived altercation with another incarcerated individual.

“Responding employees isolated and contained the incident and initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued.”

Davis was transported to a local hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Following the incident, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Davis who had been in custody at the FCI Beckley since March, was sentenced in the Northern District of Ohio to an aggregate 70-month sentence for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees.

No employees or other inmates were hurt during the incident.

Copyright 2024 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide suspect arrested at Beckley Crossing Shopping Center shooting
Homicide suspect arrested at Beckley Crossing Shopping Center shooting
New Bluefield, W.Va. food bank provides judgement-free help to people in need
New Bluefield, W.Va. food bank provides judgement-free help to people in need
Highs will linger in the 20s on Monday
Cold temperatures and snow on tap for the first day of 2024
Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
UPDATE: Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
People share their good and bad memories from 2023
People share their good and bad memories from 2023

Latest News

Hikers at Pipestem State Park
Hikers get off on the right foot for the new year
Your Local 2024 Countdown Highlights in the Two Virginias
Your Local 2024 Countdown Highlights in the Two Virginias
Your Local 2024 Countdown Highlights in the Two Virginias
Your local 2024 countdowns in the Two Virginias
Birthdays: 1.1.24
Birthdays: 1.1.24