People share their good and bad memories from 2023

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -As people prepare to close out 2023 on New Year’s Eve, some are reflecting on the year that was and the memories they’ll carry into 2024. We hit the streets on Sunday to hear from people who shared their thoughts on the ups and downs of the past twelve months. To start, we asked people to share some of their highlights of 2023.

“My favorite thing is being healthy, working some during the week,” says Vickie Cox from McDowell County, West Virginia.

“I retired...” says Donna Fernandez from Lebanon, Virginia, “...because after forty years of working for the state, I’m out.”

“Spending time with family...” says Bill Sawyers from Paintlick, Virginia, “...Because, you know, you want to be with your loved ones and stuff.”

“Good friends, and good work, and good weather,” says Melvin Prevento from Welch, West Virginia.

Many say spending time with family was the best part of 2023. One person welcomed a new fur-baby, adopting her first cat. But, 2023 had some good and not-so-good memories, as some shared their least favorite milestones of that past year.

“Definitely the gas prices. Definitely the grocery prices. I think it’s a lot... harder for people to make it...” says Ryan Kiser from Bluefield, West Virginia.

“I found out I had... kidney failure and liver failure,” says Julie Hubbard from Bluefield, Virginia.

“COVID, a lot of people getting sick, you know, watching people pass, and that was really rough... And it’s lasted through 2023,” says Jamie Reid from Hickory, North Carolina.

From gas prices, to the war in Gaza, to the personal struggles that plagued some people, 2023 is a year to be remembered and motivation for a better new year.

