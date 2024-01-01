Homicide suspect arrested at Beckley Crossing Shopping Center shooting

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) -A shooting in a parked vehicle at the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center resulted in a response from the Beckley Police Department on Friday, December 29th just before 10:30 pm.

Beckley Police Department’s Chief of Detectives, Lt. Bragg, says that officers discovered “one female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.” The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later declared deceased.

28-year-old Deshawn Lawson was arrested at the scene, with the initial investigation suggesting the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. The Beckley Police Dept. reports that Deshawn Lawson was charged with First Degree Murder, Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and Wanton Endangerment. The victim’s identity is not being revealed at this time.

