Hikers get off on the right foot for the new year

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pipestem State Park had their annual first day hike to kick off the new year. The hike happened on the golf course. It’s held every new year’s day as it is at other state parks in West Virginia.

The goal of this annual event is to encourage people to get outdoors and see what our state parks have to offer. At Pipestem it’s a two and a half mile walk. While it may seem challenging. Not so much for participants we spoke with both young and old alike.

“I got online and started checking it out. I just had both knees replaced and I’m increasing my activity and this looked like a good time to try that,” said Chad Hatcher.

Hatcher says he’s 84 years old and has hiked in places like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. He says he’s even been hiking in Germany but says the first day hike was a first to him.

“We’ve been fortunate to travel. I’ve been in all but three of the states and several overseas,” said Hatcher.

Other hikers say they’ve done first day hikes before and wanted to seize the opportunity to be healthy in the new year.

“We’re out here today for our health. As we get older we need to stay active. We’re active so we want to be more active so this year hopefully we’re going to start out the right way,” said Craig Meadows.

Meadows says hiking isn’t for everyone but he says everyone should try and give it a go. Especially those who are older.

“Just go ahead and try it. You might not like it but try it. My theory is if you don’t use it you lose it. So as you get older if you don’t use it you’re gonna lose it,” said Meadows.

Those with Pipestem State Park say they saw good turnout for the hike even with relatively cold temperatures. There’s also a memento that’s passed along to participants.

They received a first day patch for taking park in the new year’s day hikes. As well as being treated to hot cocoa and cookies when they finished up their new year’s day walk in the park.

