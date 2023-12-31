WVU Tech wins fifth game in a row over Taylor University

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WVU Tech Golden Bears hosted the Taylor University Trojans Saturday in the Golden Bears final game of 2023. WVU Tech came into Saturday on a four-game winning streak.

It was a dominant win from start to finish for the Golden Bears, getting out to an 11-0 lead and never giving the lead back, winning 77-65. Braden Chapman led the Golden Bears in points with 20.

