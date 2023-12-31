WVU Tech wins fifth game in a row over Taylor University

Golden Bears dominate from the jump defeating the Trojans 77-65
WVU Tech wins fifth game in a row over Taylor University
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WVU Tech Golden Bears hosted the Taylor University Trojans Saturday in the Golden Bears final game of 2023. WVU Tech came into Saturday on a four-game winning streak.

It was a dominant win from start to finish for the Golden Bears, getting out to an 11-0 lead and never giving the lead back, winning 77-65. Braden Chapman led the Golden Bears in points with 20.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
UPDATE: Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
COLDER AIR
Colder air will gradually work in through the end of the work week
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
Virginia woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize

Latest News

WVU Tech wins fifth game in a row over Taylor University
WVU Tech wins fifth game in a row over Taylor University
December’s Athlete of the Month: RJ Hairston
December’s Athlete of the Month: RJ Hairston
Battle for the Armory Day 2 Recap
Battle for the Armory Day 2 Recap
December’s Athlete of the Month: RJ Hairston
December's Athlete of the Month: RJ Hairston