Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A teenager was killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Hayden Bonta, 17, was declared dead by the coroner after authorities were called out to County Road in Carroll County, Mississippi, to investigate the incident.

An investigation is being conducted, but the shooting appears accidental, according to authorities.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said. “The death of a teenager is never easy. I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

Hayden was the second person to be killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
UPDATE: Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
New Bluefield, W.Va. food bank provides judgement-free help to people in need
New Bluefield, W.Va. food bank provides judgement-free help to people in need
COLDER AIR
Colder air will gradually work in through the end of the work week
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings

Latest News

In Focus: NYE in the 2 Virginias
In Focus: New Year’s events tonight in the Two Virginias
A therapy donkey visited a senior living center in Minnesota.
‘It’s very special’: Therapy donkey visits senior living center
A therapy donkey visited a senior living center in Minnesota.
'It's very special': Therapy donkey visits senior living center
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months