Cold temperatures and snow on tap for the first day of 2024

Things are looking cold for the very end of 2023. Temperatures tonight will be getting down into the mid 20s, and we’ll see a few stay snow showers popping up around midnight. Winds will be a little breezy at times, so wind chill will make it feel even colder, like we’re down in the teens.

Highs will linger in the 20s on Monday (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We won’t see a big difference in temperature waking up in 2024. High temperatures on Monday will be topping off in the mid to upper 20s, some might be lucky enough to get up into the low 30s. Snow showers will continue into the afternoon, and eventually the evening, which could result in some slick spots on the roads. Overall we aren’t looking at too much in the way of accumulation, with totals looking to stay below an inch for most of us. The snow will eventually come to an end by Monday night.

Accumulations are expected to be light (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Tuesday, things are looking much drier thanks to high pressure moving in. Highs will eventually get above freezing with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will eventually get down into the mid 20s overnight, so refreezing on the roads remains a possibility. Wednesday looks even warmer with highs in the 40s, but Wednesday night into Thursday we could see a few more flakes, stay tuned!

Tuesday will be much drier (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

