Adding a pet could offset cognitive decline for some

(CNN) – Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults who live alone, according to a new study published earlier this week in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers from China looked at data from nearly 8,000 people who were 50 or older.

They found pet ownership was associated with slower rates of decline in verbal cognition, verbal memory and fluency in those who lived alone, compared to those who live alone entirely without a pet.

The study authors, however, did not observe this association in those who lived with other people.

Previous studies have suggested there may be a link between living alone and an increase of anxiety and depression which can increase the risk of developing dementia.

Research has shown that losing the ability to find words is an early sign of dementia.

