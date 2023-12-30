New Bluefield, W.Va. food bank provides judgement-free help to people in need

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -The Christmas season is often the time when people help feed those who otherwise might go hungry. While Christmas Day might have passed, the need of people in the community has not diminished. However, a new food bank is stepping up to help feed people in Bluefield, West Virginia, and they could use your support.

People braved the morning cold to get food from “God’s Store House Food Bank.” On a warmer day, they can get five to eight hundred families stopping by. The food bank is relatively new to the area, getting its start in Bluefield, West Virginia only a few months prior. However, its founder isn’t new to helping others. His mother started God’s Store House in another West Virginia town, and at age 15, he began volunteering as well.

“Ever since that day when I started helping, I just knew I was called to do this. And it gives me great pleasure to see a smile on somebody’s face that I can hand them a bag of groceries,” says Alvin Christian, pastor and founder of God’s Store House.

Christian would go on to create a food bank in North Carolina, before feeling called to return to his West Virginia Home. His effort helping others inspires others in the community to volunteer, some getting their family involved as well.

“... he called me last month he was needing some help, asked if me or my husband would volunteer, so I brought my husband out, my brother out, my two daughters out, and my grandchildren out...” says Tina McConnell, one volunteer, “...It’s teaching them to serve. You know... we are Jesus’s feet, we’re his hands, we’re supposed to outreach to people. This is really a wonderful thing to teach your children.”

With help from churches, businesses, organizations, and volunteers, they work to create a judgement-free food bank that won’t turn anyone away.

“...you may find yourself in a position where you might be needing something, and, as a Christian, I’ve learned my God shall supply all my needs, and you don’t know how those needs are going to be met sometimes. Sometimes they’re met through a distribution center like this...” says John Ross, another volunteer.

The volunteers we spoke to say they encourage others to consider helping as well, with one saying it’s better to give than receive.

Christian says the foodbank holds two distributions a month, with the next ones being held on the 13th and 27th of January. There will be more information posted on his Facebook page or you can call 304-960-2637. He says they are always in need of help, whether in the form of food, money, or prayers. God’s Store House is a 501 C-3 non-profit organization.

