Battle for the Armory Day 2 Recap
Little General Battle for the Armory featured 6 local teams
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring defeated Woodrow Wilson to win the Burger King championship and Wyoming East fell to Charleston Catholic in the Pepsi championship game.
Shady Spring 66 - Woodrow Wilson 52
Charleston Catholic 55 - Wyoming East 46
James Monroe 67 - Princeton 62 (Pepsi division consolation)
East Fairmont 65 - Oak Hill 43 (Burger King division consolation)
