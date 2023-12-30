Battle for the Armory Day 2 Recap

Little General Battle for the Armory featured 6 local teams
By Josh Widman
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring defeated Woodrow Wilson to win the Burger King championship and Wyoming East fell to Charleston Catholic in the Pepsi championship game.

Shady Spring 66 - Woodrow Wilson 52

Charleston Catholic 55 - Wyoming East 46

James Monroe 67 - Princeton 62 (Pepsi division consolation)

East Fairmont 65 - Oak Hill 43 (Burger King division consolation)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
UPDATE: Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
COLDER AIR
Colder air will gradually work in through the end of the work week
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
Local woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize

Latest News

December’s Athlete of the Month: RJ Hairston
December’s Athlete of the Month: RJ Hairston
December’s Athlete of the Month: RJ Hairston
December's Athlete of the Month: RJ Hairston
Battle for the Armory Day 2 Recap
Battle for the Armory Day 2 Recap
Battle for the Armory Day 1 recap
Battle for the Armory Day 1 recap