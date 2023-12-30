Battle for the Armory Day 2 Recap

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring defeated Woodrow Wilson to win the Burger King championship and Wyoming East fell to Charleston Catholic in the Pepsi championship game.

Shady Spring 66 - Woodrow Wilson 52

Charleston Catholic 55 - Wyoming East 46

James Monroe 67 - Princeton 62 (Pepsi division consolation)

East Fairmont 65 - Oak Hill 43 (Burger King division consolation)

