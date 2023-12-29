Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee

Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A Virginia woman’s everyday stop for morning coffee turned into something big when she won $500,000 on a scratcher.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Darlene Taiste stopped at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach earlier this month while on her way to work. It’s her usual morning stop for coffee.

While she was there, she decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.

“I was so nervous!” Taiste said. “I’ve never won anything that big!”

The chances of winning the $500,000 top prize in the Cash is King game are 1 in 612,000. Taiste is the second winner to claim the top prize, which means one more remains unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
UPDATE: Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
A man has been charged after making multiple threats of harm while locked in a room at the Inn...
Man arrested after threatening officers, murder-suicide on Christmas
Dominick Gray
Man charged in shooting death of woman; baby injured
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

Latest News

Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Two Dalmatians had their instincts kick in when they and their dog walker were surrounded by...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Neighborhood was concerned
Montcalm residents relieved sinkhole, utility pole problem remedied
Rubih is pictured holding her newborn baby at the Saint Louis Zoo this week.
Zoo welcomes first baby orangutan in 9 years
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports