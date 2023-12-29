Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(WTVG)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINTERGREEN, Va. (WVIR) - Police are debunking recent reports of a cryptid roaming Virginia mountains.

The Wintergreen Police Department posted on Tuesday, December 26: “Is Big Foot real or not? We may never know. We do know that the Big Foot sightings on the mountain were stage. The individual behind it was just trying to have a little fun and create a little lighthearted conversation.”

