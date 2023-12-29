UPDATE: Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Four people were seriously injured in the early evening crash at the 38100 block on Route 460 in Bluefield, Virginia on Thursday, December 28.

According to the Virginia State Police, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a 2009 Ford F-150 was on Route 460 when it was attempting to make a left turn and collided with a 2016 Volkswagen Golf.

Roy E. Melcher, 73, of Bluefield, Va., was driving the Ford, and he along with a passenger were both transported to nearby hospitals for serious injuries.

Christopher Perez, 34, of Bluefield, Va., was driving the Volkswagen, and he along with a passenger were also transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

This crash is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

A vehicle crash puts the brakes on motorists on a major traffic artery in southwest Virginia.

Two helicopters were dispatched to fly the injured from the scene of a major traffic accident on Route 460 in Tazewell County.

We don’t know the exact number of those who were hurt or the extent of their injuries, but we do know the call came in at 5:31 p.m. according to Tazewell County dispatchers.

The wreck has reportedly backed up traffic for miles.

The wreck occurred in the westbound lanes near the ‘Fast Stop’ on Route 460.

Virginia State police are leading this investigation, with assistance from Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies.

