UPDATE: Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday

Virginia State police are leading this investigation, with assistance from Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies.
Virginia State police are leading this investigation, with assistance from Tazewell County...
Virginia State police are leading this investigation, with assistance from Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies.(AP)
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Four people were seriously injured in the early evening crash at the 38100 block on Route 460 in Bluefield, Virginia on Thursday, December 28.

According to the Virginia State Police, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a 2009 Ford F-150 was on Route 460 when it was attempting to make a left turn and collided with a 2016 Volkswagen Golf.

Roy E. Melcher, 73, of Bluefield, Va., was driving the Ford, and he along with a passenger were both transported to nearby hospitals for serious injuries.

Christopher Perez, 34, of Bluefield, Va., was driving the Volkswagen, and he along with a passenger were also transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

This crash is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

Keep following WVVA for more.

A vehicle crash puts the brakes on motorists on a major traffic artery in southwest Virginia.

Two helicopters were dispatched to fly the injured from the scene of a major traffic accident on Route 460 in Tazewell County.

We don’t know the exact number of those who were hurt or the extent of their injuries, but we do know the call came in at 5:31 p.m. according to Tazewell County dispatchers.

The wreck has reportedly backed up traffic for miles.

The wreck occurred in the westbound lanes near the ‘Fast Stop’ on Route 460.

Virginia State police are leading this investigation, with assistance from Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies.

WVVA has a crew making its way to the scene, and we will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
A man has been charged after making multiple threats of harm while locked in a room at the Inn...
Man arrested after threatening officers, murder-suicide on Christmas
Dominick Gray
Man charged in shooting death of woman; baby injured
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

Latest News

THE365
New network offering coming New Years Day
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
Local woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize
TJ Warsing is the owner of ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ in downtown Harrisonburg and has...
Longtime Harrisonburg tattoo artist seeks community’s help to save his business
WVVA News at 6
“It’s never too late or too early to get help”: AWAY hopes 2024 brings positive changes to victims of domestic violence, other abuses