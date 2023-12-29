Occasional flakes will fly as we start the weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As a low pressure system moves into the region, we’ll remain cold, breezy, and occasionally snowy the further we head into our Friday night. Low temps tonight will fall into the upper 20s for most, so some slick areas could develop this evening as snow falls. BE CAREFUL!

SNOWFALL MAP (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring mainly cloudy skies, and the chance for on and off upslope snow showers throughout the day and for a little while into Saturday night. Most of our areas is looking at very little accumulation if any thanks to warmer ground temps during the day. Generally we can expect a trace to an inch across most of our area, with up to 2″ or so at higher ridgelines from Tazewell county up I-77 to Fayette county, WV. North of I-64 western Greenbrier and NW Pocahontas counties look to pick up more where the coldest air and highest winds will be across the higher terrain.

DAY PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect for NW Pocahontas and Western Greenbrier counties overnight and last into Saturday evening.

Sunday will bring seasonable and drier weather, with highs in the 40s. We will be cold and dry New Year’s Eve with lows in the upper 20s-low 30s.

New Year’s Day will bring another blast of colder air and a few more light snow showers....

STAY TUNED!

