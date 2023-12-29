Montcalm residents relieved sinkhole, utility pole problem remedied

MONTCALM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents on Virginia Gill Street in Montcalm are breathing a sigh of relief today after knowing their powerlines were moved from a utility pole that was falling over due to a fast-growing sinkhole.

WVVA News first brought you the story earlier this week when homeowners reached out to voice their concerns after efforts to seek help with the problem, which surfaced earlier this month, had not been successful.

After WVVA contacted the state Department of Transportation about the sinkhole and utility pole, a spokesman said the sinkhole is not on WVDOT’s right of way, but Appalachian Power was made aware of the situation and had plans to fix it.

On Thursday trucks from Appalachian Power came and installed the new pole that now sits feet away from the old pole, which was being supported with the help of a rope.

Today, it only took a couple hours for crews to move the powerlines to the new stable pole.

Virginia Gill Street is a tightknit community that consists of nine residences that would have been impacted if the powerlines had fallen.

Homeowner Donna Carver says she was concerned for the safety of her neighbors if nothing had been done about the situation.

“If they hadn’t come down and fixed it and if we got a really bad rain and if the pole had fallen then the electric would have gone out who knows if the electric lines would have fell on the house, somebody would have got electrocuted. That was scary thinking about that, especially in the dead of winter we get bad snow or something like that without electricity. "

While the residents on Virginia Gill Street are relieved about the powerline being fixed, their cable and phone lines are still attached to the unstable pole. Carver says she was told by the crews working on the powerlines it would be the responsibility of each utility service to move their own lines.

