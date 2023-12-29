TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - A vehicle crash puts the brakes on motorists on a major traffic artery in southwest Virginia.

Two helicopters were dispatched to fly the injured from the scene of a major traffic accident on Route 460 in Tazewell County.

We don’t know the exact number of those who were hurt or the extent of their injuries, but we do know the call came in at 5:31 p.m. according to Tazewell County dispatchers.

The wreck has reportedly backed up traffic for miles.

The wreck occurred in the westbound lanes near the ‘Fast Stop’ on Route 460.

Virginia State police are leading this investigation, with assistance from Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies.

WVVA has a crew making its way to the scene, and we will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.