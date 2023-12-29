Local woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize

Teresa Seamon won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon(Virginia Lottery)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Boston woman said she “almost passed out” after learning she’d won a Powerball prize.

Teresa Seamon won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Seamon matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

“I almost passed out when I realized I’d won!” she told Lottery officials. “I’m still in shock!”

Seamon told the Lottery she likes to select a combination of numbers using important family dates.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State police are leading this investigation, with assistance from Tazewell County...
UPDATE: Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
A man has been charged after making multiple threats of harm while locked in a room at the Inn...
Man arrested after threatening officers, murder-suicide on Christmas
Dominick Gray
Man charged in shooting death of woman; baby injured
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

Latest News

THE365
New network offering coming New Years Day
TJ Warsing is the owner of ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ in downtown Harrisonburg and has...
Longtime Harrisonburg tattoo artist seeks community’s help to save his business
WVVA News at 6
“It’s never too late or too early to get help”: AWAY hopes 2024 brings positive changes to victims of domestic violence, other abuses
Virginia State police are leading this investigation, with assistance from Tazewell County...
UPDATE: Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday