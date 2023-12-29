A few flurries today, but most of the snow holds off until sunset

Temperatures today and tomorrow will be stuck in the mid 30s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We’re waking up to chilly conditions this morning with highs in the mid to low 30s. We’re going to be mostly cloudy for most of the morning, but after lunchtime we’re going to see a few snow flurries. Most of the snow flurries will begin after sunset. High temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon, but the roads will continue to be too warm to see many problems. As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will be falling into the 20s, meaning it’ll be easier for snow to stick to the roadways. Things might be a little slick in some spots tonight, so please use caution. Snow coverage will increase a bit as we head into Saturday morning.

Overall, we aren’t looking at too much accumulation from this event. Most of us will only see half an inch to an inch of snow at best, and most of that will be on the grass. Snow will continue for most of the morning on Saturday, but things will start quieting down Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will still hover in the mid 30s through most of tomorrow, and overnight we’ll still dip below freezing so watch out for slick spots.

As we head into the last day of 2023 on Sunday, we’re going to see drier and warmer conditions. Temperatures look to be seasonable in the mid to low 40s. Partly cloudy skies look to be on tap, with a chance of some rain and snow overnight for the ball drop.

