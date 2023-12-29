Clinical pharmacist tells patients not to panic after GSK decides to pull “Flovent” inhaler from pharmacy shelves

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - “Flovent” is a brand-name respiratory steroid inhaler used by many to prevent asthma attacks, but, starting Jan. 1, patients will be forced to find alternative therapy as “Flovent’s” manufacturer, GSK (a British pharmaceutical and biotech company based out of London) is pulling all product from pharmacy shelves.

While this may seem like it will cause major shifts in the pharmaceutical system, Daniel Swank, PharmD, a clinical pharmacist at Access Health in Raleigh County, urges patients not to panic.

“There will be people affected, but, in this situation, they’ll have some other options and alternatives,” he explained. “...might be some weeds to work through, but not a huge impact.”

Swank gave WVVA more insight into some of these alternatives that patients will have once they lose access to “Flovent.”

“The manufacturer of “Flovent” is also making a generic equivalent, so the same active ingredient, and then, within the class of drugs, there are other options.”

So, while patients may not have trouble finding a replacement inhaler, Swank says his two biggest concerns are insurance coverage and an easy transition between medications.

“The trouble is the delay in having medication,” he shared. “And it is not a great time to be without this medicine. We are in respiratory virus season, so people typically need these medications and aren’t comfortable without them...”

He urges anyone currently using “Flovent” to become more knowledgeable about their medical plans and to not delay in contacting their insurance companies,

“If a person wanted to be very proactive, they could call their insurance company and ask if the new brand of generic is going to be on the formulary and, if not, what other options they have in that class,” Swank explained. “And if you do that before a person runs out of the medication, then they can take that to that doctor, and they don’t have to go through that process of back and forth writing prescriptions and being denied. They can figure it out on the front end.”

Swank tells WVVA that a good strategy for patients would be to go ahead and refill their prescriptions for the inhaler now if they are able. He says this may give them extra time to straighten out any kinks in their medical plans.

While it has been considered uncommon to see medications pulled from shelves, Swank revealed on Friday that the Access Health pharmacy on Rural Acres in Beckley is seeing an uptick in companies doing just that. He says he fears more much-needed medications could be next, impacting even more patients.

