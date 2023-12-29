Campbell County Lieutenant successfully delivers baby

Source: Raycom
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A patrol Lieutenant in Campbell County successfully delivered a baby Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says Lieutenant Skyler Mann responded at around 5 p.m. to the area of Saint Home Pl for reports of a 26-year-old woman having contractions.

When Lieutenant Mann arrived, she found a woman in the back seat of a vehicle appearing to be in labor.

Mann advised the woman to take deep breaths and stay calm and eventually delivered the baby. The Lieutenant laid the baby on the mother’s chest and monitored the baby for its breathing until medics arrived on the scene.

Lieutenant Mann was able to visit the mother and the baby in the hospital. The department says both are in happy and healthy condition.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is working to provide WDBJ7 with pictures of Lieutenant Mann with the mother and baby.

