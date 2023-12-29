Bluefield church celebrates Kwanzaa for 29th year

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the 29th year, Scott Street Baptist church in Bluefield, West Virginia celebrated the annual celebration of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is the celebration of African American culture and is held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The celebration was first celebrated in 1966.

Reverend Garry Moore says Kwanzaa should not be confused as a religious holiday. He says anyone can celebrated Kwanzaa and it’s not limited to just those who are black. He says any religion could celebrate it.

Moore says the celebration is similar to Cinco De Mayo and St. Patrick’s Day. Adding that Kwanzaa revolves around seven principles with their sole purpose to uplift the community.

“Normally this is celebrated each night in somebody’s home. In each home you celebrate the principle each night but this one tonight begins with cooperative economics so we are thankful for that. We’ll even celebrate businesses that have people of color who are the owners,” said Moore.

Some of the other principles of Kwanzaa include creativity, self determination and unity.

