Bland dental clinic to receive $1.2 million grant

(KEYC)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - The Bland County Ministry Dental Clinic will be receiving $1.25 million from Community Development Block Grant awards.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement today.

The dental clinic is part of Bland Ministry Center in Bland, a non-profit that also offers a food pantry, clothes closet and home repair.

Youngkin said 15 other projects have been funded around the state with a total of $18 million providing dental facilities for needed services, rehabilitate housing, revitalize downtown districts, and improve water and sewer infrastructure, benefiting more than 2,800 low-and moderate-income Virginians.

“In my Make Virginia Home Plan, addressing the escalating cost of living takes center stage,” Youngkin said. “These initiatives aim to forge affordable housing and essential infrastructure, improving the well-being of our communities in need. Our goal is to elevate the quality of life, maintaining Virginia as the premier state to live, work and raise a family.”

