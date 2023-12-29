Bedford County designated as World War II Heritage City

WWII veterans honored at National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.
WWII veterans honored at National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.(wdbj7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service (NPS) has designated Bedford County as a World War II Heritage City.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) wrote a letter to the National Park Service in September requesting that the county be given the designation.

“World War II was a defining period in American history, and Bedford County has been a vocal advocate for memorializing and preserving this history. As the site of the National D-Day Memorial and the homeplace of the Bedford Boys, this decision by NPS introduces the rest of the country to a foundational piece of World War II preservation efforts. I am proud to represent Virginia’s only World War II Heritage City and I applaud the years of hard work by Bedford County and others to make this designation possible,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA).

Bedford County is one of 11 new U.S. communities to receive the distinction.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
UPDATE: Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
A man has been charged after making multiple threats of harm while locked in a room at the Inn...
Man arrested after threatening officers, murder-suicide on Christmas
Dominick Gray
Man charged in shooting death of woman; baby injured
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

Latest News

WV Fireworks Outlet Princeton
Fireworks a booming business this time of year
Birthdays: 12.29.23 - 1.1.23
Birthdays: 12.29.23 - 1.1.23
Birthdays: 12.29.23 - 1.1.23
Birthdays: 12.29.23 - 1.1.23
Birthdays: 12.28.23
Birthdays: 12.28.23
Birthdays: 12.27.23
Birthdays: 12.27.23