Battle for the Armory Day 1 recap
6 local teams are part of the tournament field
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA)
PEPSI DIVISION:
Charleston Catholic 55 - Princeton 35
Wyoming East 35 - James Monroe 34
Pepsi Championship: Charleston Catholic vs. Wyoming East (4:00 p.m.)
Pepsi Consolation: Princeton vs. James Monroe (2:00 p.m.)
BURGER KING DIVISION:
Shady Spring 82 - East Fairmont 57
Woodrow Wilson 66 - Oak Hill 64
Burger King Championship: Shady Spring vs. Woodrow Wilson (8:00 p.m.)
Burger King Consolation: East Fairmont vs. Oak Hill (6:00 p.m.)
