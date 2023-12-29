Battle for the Armory Day 1 recap

6 local teams are part of the tournament field
By Josh Widman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA)

PEPSI DIVISION:

Charleston Catholic 55 - Princeton 35

Wyoming East 35 - James Monroe 34

Pepsi Championship: Charleston Catholic vs. Wyoming East (4:00 p.m.)

Pepsi Consolation: Princeton vs. James Monroe (2:00 p.m.)

BURGER KING DIVISION:

Shady Spring 82 - East Fairmont 57

Woodrow Wilson 66 - Oak Hill 64

Burger King Championship: Shady Spring vs. Woodrow Wilson (8:00 p.m.)

Burger King Consolation: East Fairmont vs. Oak Hill (6:00 p.m.)

