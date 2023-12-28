Virginia on track for fewer fatal crashes this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It’s round two of the holiday travel rush, and AAA is monitoring the ten-day stretch they say is one of its busiest on the roads.

That extra volume could translate to more crashes, but the good news is that so far this year, there have not been as many deadly crashes as last year when we saw a 15-year high. Now AAA, along with Virginia State Police, are hoping to keep that number down this weekend.

The data for 2023 is still preliminary, as there are still a couple of days to go, but at a glance at the numbers, fewer lives will be lost in crashes from last year.

In 2022, The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles recorded 1,005 traffic crash fatalities. That number was the highest in 15 years, but this year, it looks like it will be back down to around 800.

Morgan Dean with AAA calls it a very promising trend.

Around 44% of those fatalities last year were tired to speed. AAA asks everyone to be patient this year, especially as the roads get busier. Dean says it is good to anticipate what could happen before you by watching other cars’ taillights ahead to know when to slow down.

“We really want to see those numbers drop back down to a much, much lower levels,” he said. “The trends are good right now, but it takes drivers being focused on dangerous on the roadway and doing what they can to be safe out there.”

Though the numbers have been alarming this past week, they do not reflect the bigger picture of the whole year.

Wednesday, there was a deadly crash on Cold Harbor Road in Hanover and a five-car pile-up on I-95 near Henrico, which left nine people injured.

“With an increase in travel during the holiday time and just the increase in the volume of travel and coupled with the weather that we’ve had, that’s probably been why we’ve seen so much kind of all clustered together,” Sgt. Jessica Shehan with Virginia State Police said.

VSP says there will be more advanced patrols out because of the heightened travel and the holiday season. AAA and VSP encourage drivers to be patient and smart on the roads as they fill with more cars.

“We’re looking at 115 million traveling across the country the last ten days of the year here through New Year’s Day of next year,” Dean said. “About 90% of that, or 104 million, will be on the roadways. Virginia has numbers very similar, looking at about 3.2 million traveling, 2.85 million or about 90% also going to be on the roadway.”

Dean says that rush can make it more difficult to predict traffic trends during the day. He says there may be trouble on the roads near shopping areas as people flock to do returns. He says the best way to avoid it all is by leaving early or late at night if you do not mind driving in the dark.

“We’re also seeing a disruption in patterns. Morning and evening commutes don’t look like they do the rest of the year because so many people have time off here at the end of the year,” Dean said.

Despite the traffic this week, experts predict fewer lives will still be lost.

AAA and VSP encourage everyone to wear a seatbelt and have a plan for a ride home before leaving for the evening if you’re with people who are going to be drinking. VSP says to call #77 if you see someone on the road who you think is driving impaired.

