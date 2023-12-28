Theatre West Virginia offering discounts on training courses up to Jan 1.

Theatre West Virginia
Theatre West Virginia(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’re hoping to pick up a new hobby in 2024, Theatre West Virginia wants to help.

According to TWV General Manager Gayle Oaks, they are currently offering discount rates for its professional training academy. Students can enroll in one 12-session course for $150 or two 12-session courses for $250. Extra discounts will be given to students who wish to take three or more courses.

Courses include topics like “Dance for Actors,” “Advanced Acting,” “Elementary Acting,” and more. New in 2024, the theatre will be offering an “Adult Improvisation” course for those over the age of 18. A majority of the classes will be held at Theatre West Virginia- located at 715 North Kanawha Street in Beckley; however, “Acting for the Camera” will be held at the United Bank- located at 129 Main Street.

Classes will begin on Tuesday, January 23, and will be held weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. In April, students will participate in a spring recital to show off their newfound skills.

These discounted rates will be available until midnight on Monday, January 1.

Visit theatrewestvirginia.org or call 304-256-6800 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montcalm residents concerned about a growing sinkhole taking down a utility pole
Montcalm residents concerned about a growing sinkhole taking down a utility pole
Tazewell Va. to hold inaugural New Year’s Eve party and ball drop
Tazewell Va. to hold inaugural New Year’s Eve party and ball drop
King Tut, Beckley
Former King Tut owner shares news of his wife’s sudden passing
Tazewell has new police chief
Tazewell has new police chief
Shannon Bennet
Fayette County woman charged in attempted burglary incident

Latest News

Hometown Hero
Part 2: Hometown Heroes of 2023
Addiction recovery workers share treatment trends they see during and after holidays
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
Beckley YMCA
Beckley YMCA says New Year’s memberships serve community