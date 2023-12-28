Theatre West Virginia offering discounts on training courses up to Jan 1.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’re hoping to pick up a new hobby in 2024, Theatre West Virginia wants to help.

According to TWV General Manager Gayle Oaks, they are currently offering discount rates for its professional training academy. Students can enroll in one 12-session course for $150 or two 12-session courses for $250. Extra discounts will be given to students who wish to take three or more courses.

Courses include topics like “Dance for Actors,” “Advanced Acting,” “Elementary Acting,” and more. New in 2024, the theatre will be offering an “Adult Improvisation” course for those over the age of 18. A majority of the classes will be held at Theatre West Virginia- located at 715 North Kanawha Street in Beckley; however, “Acting for the Camera” will be held at the United Bank- located at 129 Main Street.

Classes will begin on Tuesday, January 23, and will be held weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. In April, students will participate in a spring recital to show off their newfound skills.

These discounted rates will be available until midnight on Monday, January 1.

Visit theatrewestvirginia.org or call 304-256-6800 for more information.

