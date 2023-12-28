Starting out foggy, but this afternoon looks mostly dry

We’re waking up to some fog across the Two Virginias. A Special Weather Statement issued by the National Weather Service goes until later this morning, with fog potentially sticking around until 9 AM. Otherwise the afternoon is looking pretty nice with high temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. After the fog clears, we’ll see some sunshine return with a mix of sun and clouds. A small chance for an isolated shower exists, but most of us will stay dry.

Highs will be seasonable today, and we have a small chance for a stay rain shower. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight temperatures will drop down into upper 20s and low 30s. We could also see some snow flurries beginning tonight and continuing on through Friday. Tomorrow we’ll see some more stray snow flurries, and maybe even some snow showers. Snow accumulations have come down quite a bit in the past two day, so we are looking at minimal snow on the ground if any. Up to half an inch in the luckiest spots, with western Greenbrier and Pocahontas maybe seeing an inch or two.

Some stay snow flurries and showers are possible tomorrow, but accumulations are looking minimal. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will start to get colder tomorrow with highs in the mid 30s, and Saturday is going to be much of the same. Some more snow showers Saturday morning is possible, but we’re still likely to see less than an inch of snow accumulation in total. The new year so far is trending colder than normal, with the chance for more snow flurries.

