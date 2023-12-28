Mercer County Sheriff’s office to crack down on New Year’s Eve drinking and driving

MERCER CO., W.Va. (WVVA) -As the new year holiday approaches, many are ready to celebrate. With that comes fireworks being set off marking the beginning of a new year.

Deputies at the Mercer County Sheriff’s department are beginning to prepare for 911 calls in the county during the holiday celebrations.

However, the goal that night will be to target drunk drivers and not answer noise complaints.

Around the midnight hour the department starts getting noise disturbance calls about people shooting off fireworks

Captain J.J. Ruble says the department will have more deputies on patrol, but they will focus more on pulling over intoxicated drivers.

There is not a noise ordinance in the county so law enforcement cannot do anything when it comes to fireworks being set off.

But they do ask you to be considerate of the people around you including the elderly, children, and pets.

Even though the county has no ordinance Bluefield and Princeton does have an ordinance against fireworks except for the July 4 holiday period and Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

