Mental health support for veterans during the holidays

Specifically for veterans, the holidays can enhance difficulties adjusting to civilian life, exacerbate posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms or induce guilt.
Veterans PTSD
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season is marketed as the “most wonderful time of the year,” but it can also be one of the most stressful times of the year.

Specifically for veterans, the holidays can enhance difficulties adjusting to civilian life, exacerbate posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms or induce guilt.

Veteran Scott Kirby said civilians should be mindful of the veteran experience.

“Loud noises, it could have been a car accident that trigger something. Just be minful. We might be in a hurry during the holidays and in a rush to get there and we might blow our horn at somebody and that may trigger post traumatic stress. I would say treat those like you would want to be treated and that could keep some of that stuff down.”

He said the holidays are a difficult time for the families of military members serving overseas.

“This time of year, keep those that are deployed in your hearts and prayers. There are families right now that are wondering what’s happening to their loved ones or what their loved ones are doing overseas that are keeping us safe to continue to do what we are doing now. I just pray for those that are deployed.”

Kirby said veterans fighting with stress should remember that help is out there.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
UPDATE: Four seriously injured in Route 460 crash on Thursday
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
A man has been charged after making multiple threats of harm while locked in a room at the Inn...
Man arrested after threatening officers, murder-suicide on Christmas
COLDER AIR
Colder air will gradually work in through the end of the work week

Latest News

Kinara with Mishumaa Saba
Bluefield church celebrates Kwanzaa for 29th year
WVVA News at 6
Clinical pharmacist tells patients not to panic after GSK decides to pull “Flovent” inhaler from pharmacy shelves
"Flovent" pulled from shelves effective Jan. 1
Clinical pharmacist tells patients not to panic after GSK decides to pull “Flovent” inhaler from pharmacy shelves
Montcalm residents relieved sinkhole, utility pole problem remedied
Montcalm residents relieved sinkhole, utility pole problem remedied
Fireworks a booming business this time of year
Fireworks a booming business this time of year