Mental health support for veterans during the holidays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season is marketed as the “most wonderful time of the year,” but it can also be one of the most stressful times of the year.

Specifically for veterans, the holidays can enhance difficulties adjusting to civilian life, exacerbate posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms or induce guilt.

Veteran Scott Kirby said civilians should be mindful of the veteran experience.

“Loud noises, it could have been a car accident that trigger something. Just be minful. We might be in a hurry during the holidays and in a rush to get there and we might blow our horn at somebody and that may trigger post traumatic stress. I would say treat those like you would want to be treated and that could keep some of that stuff down.”

He said the holidays are a difficult time for the families of military members serving overseas.

“This time of year, keep those that are deployed in your hearts and prayers. There are families right now that are wondering what’s happening to their loved ones or what their loved ones are doing overseas that are keeping us safe to continue to do what we are doing now. I just pray for those that are deployed.”

Kirby said veterans fighting with stress should remember that help is out there.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.