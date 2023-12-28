“It’s never too late or too early to get help”: AWAY hopes 2024 brings positive changes to victims of domestic violence, other abuses

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With the New Year less than a week away, people all across the world are looking to make changes in their lives. These changes could be physical, financial or mental; and some of them, according to those at AWAY, could even be life-saving.

Every month, AWAY, the advocacy center formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center, in Beckley helps between 250 and 300 people escape domestic violence and other abuses across four counties (Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Summers).

And in 2024, they hope you take the step to get help if you need it.

“Most New Year’s resolutions come down to bettering ones’ self, right? And better your situation,” shared Erin Jones, Assistant Executive Director for AWAY. “And we’re here to help you through that entire process, whether it is domestic violence or if it is sexual violence or stalking- anything like that. We’re going to be able to help you with it and help you figure out the best options for you.”

Jones tells WVVA that, for most people, deciding to get out of an abusive situation is the hardest part of getting help. That’s why AWAY works to make every step after just a little bit easier.

“If you’re looking for a divorce and trying to figure out child custody, we can help with things like that. You know, if you’re looking for medical advocacy- you don’t want to go alone going through the process of maybe after an injury from one of these people- we can be there with you through that entire process as well. You need a safe place to stay, and you’re scared cause maybe there’s stalking or something going on- they know where your parents live, they know where your friends are and you’re really scared of things like that- we have a place where you can stay. We have a shelter that’s 24/7. You can call us anytime.”

As New Year’s draws closer, Jones has one question for anyone wanting to make the leap of faith from survivor mode to survivorship.

“Is this the year that you’re gonna make the decision? And we can’t make that choice for you, but we hope that you are in a safe, happy, healthy situation. And if you’re not, please call us.”

For more information or to receive help, call AWAY at 304-255-2559.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.